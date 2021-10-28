At the Races: Biden’s final pitch

Democrats coalesce: As if she weren’t busy enough today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Ohio Democrat Shontel Brown, who is expected to glide to victory over Republican Laverne Gore in Tuesday’s special election for the 15th District seat Democrat Marcia L. Fudge vacated to become HUD secretary. “Shontel will work hand in hand with our Democratic Majority and the Biden-Harris Administration to help Ohio and the country recover from COVID, rebuild our economy For The People, and reduce gun violence,” Pelosi said in a news release shared first with At the Races. Brown’s real race was the Democratic primary where her main rival was progressive favorite Nina Turner, who co-chaired Sen. Bernie Sanders’ the 2020 presidential campaign. Turner has taken steps to challenge Brown again next year. Some Turner supporters have now endorsed Brown for Tuesday, including California Rep. Ted Lieu and numerous local Ohio officials and lawmakers.

ICYMI

Warming up to Walker: While some Republicans had concerns about Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia, GOP leadership is coalescing around the former football player, who has Trump’s endorsement and has faced allegations that he threatened his ex-wife and overstated his business success. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Walker on Wednesday, saying in a statement, “Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator [Raphael] Warnock, and help us take back the Senate.” South Dakota GOP Sen. John Thune, the second highest-ranking Republican, also endorsed Walker this week.

Senate ad wars: In Ohio, the Club for Growth and the Freedom Fund teamed up on a new TV ad attacking Republican Senate hopeful JD Vance for his past Trump criticism, Politico reported. In Pennsylvania, Carla Sands, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Denmark and is self-funding her Senate run, is up with a cable and digital ad saying she “can’t be bought,” according to Fox News. And Politico reports that a local TV station in Nevada is pulling a Senate Majority PAC ad that was critical of former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, following a request from the NRSC that the ad be taken down because it was “flagrantly false.” Other Nevada stations are still airing the ad.

Bipartisan swipe: After Biden’s framework did not include allowing Medicare to negotiate to lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, former Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer took aim at both the Iowa Republican senator she’s trying to oust, Charles E. Grassley, but also Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. “We have a chance to lower prescription drug prices for every Iowan,” Finkenauer said in a statement. “But politicians from both parties like Senators Sinema and Grassley are standing in the way. Instead of lowering costs for seniors they’re protecting drug company profits.”

California dreamin’: Nuestro PAC said it is launching a campaign targeting Latino voters in California, with the aim of helping Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed to fill Vice President Kamala Harris’ seat and is seeking a full term next year. The group also said it’s targeting five sitting GOP House members in hopes of flipping those seats for Democrats: David Valadao, Mike Garcia, Young Kim, Michelle Steel and Darrell Issa.