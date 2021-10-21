Ethics panel releases reports on Malinowski, Kelly, Mooney and Hagedorn

Four Office of Congressional Ethics reports detailing alleged ethical transgressions by Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Republican Reps. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia and Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota were made public on Thursday.

Those reports are taken into consideration by the House Ethics Committee, a panel that is currently investigating the four lawmakers and, unlike the OCE, has subpoena power and can discipline members.

CQ Roll Call in August exclusively obtained the OCE report on Mooney, which found he spent thousands of campaign dollars on personal expenses, including at various fast food restaurants and trips to West Virginia resorts.

Mooney also failed to properly report more than $40,000 in expenditures to the Federal Election Commission, which concealed even more instances of personal use by Mooney, according to the OCE report. Mooney paid his campaign back over $12,000 after the OCE began its inquiry. Using campaign funds for personal use is illegal.

“The OCE report shows the majority of the politically motivated allegations against me were found to lack merit,” Mooney said in a statement. “The remaining allegations either involve legitimate officially-related or campaign expenses at West Virginia businesses or involve campaign expense reporting that is largely technical in nature. I will cooperate with the House Ethics Committee to resolve any remaining issues. Like President Trump and many other conservative leaders, I will continue to fight through the sea of slanted information and politically motivated leaks that have marred my right to a confidential examination of the facts.”