Anthony Brown considering a run for Maryland attorney general

Democratic Rep. Anthony G. Brown is considering a run for Maryland attorney general next year and said Friday he was confident his seat would stay in his party’s column if he does. One of his former opponents filed paperwork Friday to run for his 4th District seat.

“I’m giving it careful consideration, talking to family and supporters,” Brown, a former lieutenant governor who lost a bid for governor seven years ago, told reporters outside the House chamber.

“Some people may not remember, but 15 years ago when I came back from Iraq, I was actually running for attorney general, and then I joined Martin O’Malley as his lieutenant governor,” he said. “A lot of folks are, with a swirl of rumors, they’ve been calling me, reaching out, [saying] ... ‘We’d really like for you to do this, we think now’s the time for a strong advocate, a principled attorney and public servant.’”

If he does run, Brown would be the 14th House Democrat — and the third this week — to retire or seek another office going into the midterm elections, when the president’s party traditionally loses seats. Republicans need a net gain of five seats to take control of the House.

“There’s a question mark perhaps that everyone’s asking, ‘Will we retain the majority?’ But that question really doesn’t factor into into my decision,” Brown said.