Democrats hope for morale boost in Ohio special election, but GOP not worried

Ohio is a tough state for candidates seeking upsets in House races — neither party has managed to flip a single House seat there since the current boundaries were drawn 10 years ago.

But that’s what Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo is hoping to accomplish in the Nov. 2 special election to replace former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers in the 15th District.

“I’m no stranger to tough fights,” Russo, who flipped a GOP-held legislative district in 2018, said in a statement.

Despite the Republican lean of the 15th District, south of Columbus, Russo, a health care consultant, has been keeping pace with coal lobbyist Mike Carey in fundraising and outside support.

That alone has some Democrats hoping that Russo — who has a reputation as a bipartisan coalition builder in the state House — could defy the odds, especially in a special election when low turnout can make results more difficult to predict.