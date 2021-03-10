Senate confirms Fudge to lead HUD

The Senate voted 66-34 Wednesday to confirm Marcia L. Fudge to lead the Housing and Urban Development Department, where the former Ohio Democratic congresswoman will face an affordable housing crisis exacerbated by a global pandemic.

"A quarter of all renters of this country spent more than half of their income on housing before the pandemic," said Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown on the floor before the vote. "I can think of no one better to lead us out of the pandemic and create strong communities for the future."

"HUD today is grappling with a housing market in which millions are struggling to find a home," said Brown, D-Ohio. "The dream of ownership is increasingly out of reach for too many families… HUD should play a central role in fixing that."

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, the ranking member of Senate Banking, opposed confirmation, saying Fudge's comments over years about Republicans cast doubt on whether she is willing to work with members of Congress. Reading Fudge's comments about Republicans who are "evil and mean," Toomey, R-Pa., said their impact would be "toxic" on working relationships.

He also said Fudge doesn't have enough housing experience. "She did not show an interest in developing housing policy or experience as a member of Congress," Toomey said, adding that HUD's programs need to be better targeted to serve their purpose.