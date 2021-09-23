At the Races: Irreconcilable differences?

Ryan also did not know if or when his Senate campaign would hold in-person events again, noting that he is quarantining until Oct. 1. “Our campaign, like everybody else, will be evaluating this in the coming days to figure out exactly what this looks like again,” he said. Ryan stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, noting that he is young and healthy but still struggles with symptoms, particularly fatigue. “This thing kicks your butt,” he said.

Shop talk: Meredith Kelly

Kelly is a co-founder and partner of Declaration Media, a Democratic media consulting firm that launched in February. She served as communications director to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s 2020 presidential campaign and held the same role with the DCCC in 2018.

Starting out: Kelly grew up in Sharon, Mass., where her mother was a social worker and her father ran a nonprofit for people with disabilities. “I was raised in a home where you were really taught to help others, especially those that are less fortunate than you,” she said. After she graduated from college, Kelly worked as a press intern for New York’s Charles E. Schumer, now the Senate majority leader. “I fell in love with it and was hooked,” she said. “That’s obviously a really incredible office to get your foot in the door with, especially if you’re interested in communications. … The fast pace of his office and the work that I got to do, and to see him really delivering for New Yorkers and see how good politicians can really serve people, it felt like the right way for me to go into public service. So I didn’t leave for five years.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “Certainly when we took back the House for Democrats in 2018,” Kelly said. “Maybe people expected us to flip the House, but the historic gain of 40 seats did not come easily or automatically. And we had worked really hard to develop a big battlefield and to hone a really sharp populist message when it came to the Republican health care repeal … and then also the Republican tax bill,” she said. “I remember certain races, like Max Rose in particular. … We’d already won other seats at that point, but when it was clear that he was going to win, we felt very sure we would have a good night. … A lot of staffers had tears in their eyes because he was just a great guy. He had always worked hard, and the team would always work hard for him.” (Rose lost his race for reelection to New York’s 11th District last fall but can run again in 2022.)

Biggest campaign regret: “When you reflect on the 2020 [presidential] primary, we saw a lot of different leadership styles of women, and a lot of different options for voters to support in that very top executive role. And still, on a daily basis, we saw those female candidates face challenges and double standards that … none of us, collectively, as communications directors or campaign managers or candidates, totally figured out how to solve,” Kelly said. “Unfortunately, we saw that ambition can still be a dirty word for women but admirable in men. We saw that men are still judged on their potential for greatness, and women have to meet a higher, a much higher, standard and demonstrate every element of qualification and experience. … This wasn’t single-handedly my responsibility or something I could have controlled on my own, but I do look back and regret that we weren’t able to figure out — yet — how to present a woman successfully for president.”