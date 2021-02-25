Georgia Republicans draw lessons from Senate losses ahead of 2022

After losing both Senate seats in Georgia, beleaguered Peach State Republicans are drawing lessons from those defeats ahead of another competitive Senate race in 2022.

Republicans are still reeling from the Jan. 5 losses in a pair of runoff elections, when Sen. David Perdue lost his bid for a second term to Jon Ossoff and appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler lost to pastor Raphael Warnock in a special election. Perdue this week passed on a challenge to Warnock, who is running for a full term next year, but Loeffler is considering a rematch.

Loeffler has spent the several weeks since her loss talking to a range of Republicans and supporters, according to spokesman Stephen Lawson.

“A significant number of those calls were centered around: We’ve got to fix what’s going on in Georgia,” Lawson said. “We’ve got to get back on offense, and we’ve got to engage more people and really shore up some things that we’re seeing in our state.”

Those conversations culminated in a new nonprofit called Greater Georgia, which Loeffler launched this week with a three-pronged mission of registering new voters, expanding existing voter outreach and advocating to “instill transparency and uniformity in our election process,” according to a press release.