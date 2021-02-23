Attention shifts to Loeffler and Collins after Perdue opts out of another run in Georgia

Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s decision not to run for Senate again in 2022 will now likely shift the focus to two other Republicans weighing bids: former Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former Rep. Doug Collins.

Perdue had been expected to clear the GOP field to take on Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock had he run. A handful of Georgia Republicans strategists said Monday that if Perdue passed, the other top possible GOP candidates were Loeffler and Collins, who faced off in the 2020 special Senate election

“Because David, Kelly and Doug were all U.S. Senate candidates last cycle, I think those are the names that people are looking at, and rightfully so,” Chip Lake, a GOP strategist in Georgia who worked with Collins, said prior to Perdue’s Tuesday morning announcement that he would not run for Senate.

Collins, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, was Loeffler’s chief opponent on the right in last year’s special election, in which candidates from all parties ran on the same ballot for the final two years of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Loeffler, who was appointed to Isakson’s seat after he resigned for health reasons, and Warnock advanced to the Jan. 5 runoff, which Warnock won by 2 points.

With Warnock running for a full Senate term next year, Republicans see the traditionally GOP-leaning state as a top pickup opportunity in their effort to win back the Senate. But Georgia has become more competitive in recent election cycles. Joe Biden carried the state by less than half a percentage point in November, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State since 1992.