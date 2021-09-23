Democrats agree on ‘framework’ for reconciliation offsets

The Biden administration “reached agreement on a framework” with House and Senate Democrats on how to pay for their budget reconciliation package, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Thursday.

Any breakthrough on financing could resolve long-standing disputes among Democrats that have stymied progress on a sweeping tax and spending package designed to fulfill most of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

"It's a menu of options and it will pay for whatever" the agreed-to price tag ends up being, Schumer said.

The announcement of a preliminary agreement, described only in vague terms, came one day after Biden held talks at the White House with warring factions of the Democratic caucus in an effort to broker a deal. Moderates have balked at a $3.5 trillion price tag, while progressives have been unwilling to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the reconciliation package is passed in tandem.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested at a news conference that a final price tag was not yet settled. But she said Democrats had reached agreement in broad terms on the elements of the package and ways to pay for it.