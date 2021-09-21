Take Five: Andrew Garbarino

“Maybe don’t print that,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York says moments after sharing perhaps a bit too much.

It can be tough for the affable and outgoing Long Islander to hold something back, even if it might be a little embarrassing — like how he got the nickname “Baker,” or his first question when the local GOP honchos approached him about running for office.

One of the youngest members of Congress sat down with Heard on the Hill on the Capitol steps just before the August recess to talk about Catholic guilt, his millennial ways and what it’s like dating as a representative.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: You did student government at Sayville High, went to George Washington for undergrad, came back home immediately to go to Hofstra for law school, and then ran for office just a year or two later. Did you always know you wanted to go into politics?