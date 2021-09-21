Corrected 11:50 a.m. | EDMOND, Okla. — As the Oklahoma Republican Party verged on implosion this summer, GOP Rep. Stephanie Bice donned a hard hat and toured a vocational-technical school under construction here in her district.

The facility was state-of-the-art, with modern furniture so new it was still encased in plastic and with glass-walled conference rooms where future students would, a guide explained, “learn creative problem-solving through human-centered design.”

Within a few days, forces in the state GOP loyal to former President Donald Trump would attempt to censure the state’s two senators — Republicans James M. Inhofe and James Lankford — for voting to certify the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Bice, who unseated Democrat Kendra Horn in the Oklahoma City-anchored 5th District last fall, had not weighed in publicly. Since winning her swing seat, she has shunned the Twitter wars and internal party disputes that have catapulted some of her colleagues in the Republican freshman class to Fox News fame.

Instead, she has favored low-key, sound bite-free appearances like this visit to the vo-tech school, where she assured local education leaders at a follow-up discussion that she was focused on workforce development.