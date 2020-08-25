Stephanie Bice wins GOP runoff, will face Rep. Kendra Horn

State Sen. Stephanie Bice won the Republican nomination Tuesday to challenge vulnerable freshman Democrat Kendra Horn in Oklahoma’s 5th District after a contentious primary runoff that tested whether GOP primary voters will always side with the most ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Bice was leading businesswoman Terry Neese 52 percent to 48 percent when The Associated Press called the Republican runoff for the Oklahoma City-area district at 9:25 p.m. Central time.

Bice has expressed admiration for the president. But she didn’t mention him as frequently as her opponent, who said Trump was “the best president we have ever had,” and hewed closely to his agenda.

Bice focused instead on her record defending “conservative values” such as fiscal responsibility, abortion opposition and gun rights.

She was also potentially boosted by a string of negative news reports about Neese’s past business practices and claims about her biography in the week before the election.