At the Races: Biden, Trump voters agree?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The House vote Wednesday night in favor of creating a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the Capitol meant another week of public divisions among Republicans, as they seek to reclaim the chamber in 2022.

The 35 Republicans who joined Democrats in voting “aye” included a collection of usual suspects — some, like Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, who have made holding former President Donald Trump responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 violence a signature point, despite potential political costs. Others hail from perennially competitive districts that may be even further complicated by redistricting in their states: Illinois’ Rodney Davis and New York’s John Katko, a lead negotiator in crafting the legislation, for example. Those members likely want to depoliticize the investigation, which otherwise could become a partisan Benghazi-esque probe, as our colleague Jim Saksa noted.

Trump blasted the GOP for not sticking together on Thursday and several Democrats quickly used the vote to try to raise money, including Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Adam B. Schiff of California and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s Senate campaign.

Yet it’s like a tale of two House GOPs. The NRCC disclosed this morning that it had a banner April in fundraising, hauling in more than $11.2 million with some $34 million in the bank (what the campaign arm said represents a 70 percent increase from this time in 2019). The DCCC said it will also report its best April haul to date with $12.2 million and $32.1 million in cash on hand, almost three times what it had in 2019.