Campaign spending on child care growing steadily since FEC allowed it

Corrected 3:13 p.m. | Rep. Ilhan Omar says she probably wouldn’t be in Congress if not for a change in federal rules three years ago that allowed candidates to use campaign money for child care.

Rep. Katie Porter, a single mom, wants the Federal Election Commission ruling expanded to allow payments for elder and dependent care, too.

Overall, 51 candidates, including some Republican men, have spent campaign dollars on child care since the FEC allowed it in 2018. That’s according to a study released Tuesday by a nonprofit founded by the losing candidate who got the rule changed.

“I don’t think I would have won this office if that support wasn’t there,” Omar, a Minnesota Democrat first elected in 2018, said off the House floor Monday. Her daughter was just over 2 years old when she launched her first campaign, and child care was just part of a crushing financial burden she took on, she said.

“I went into so much debt running for office,” Omar said.