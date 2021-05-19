Raphael Warnock, the ‘senator reverend,’ keeps preaching most Sundays

Less than 24 hours after the Senate passed its massive pandemic relief package during a marathon session in early March, Raphael Warnock was back in Atlanta doing what he’s done for years — preaching in a church.

Donning his kente cloth-trimmed minister’s robe, the senator from Georgia smiled as he slowly walked to the pulpit to the tones of an organ emanating bluesy chords.

“There’s a sweet, sweet spirit in this place. There’s a sweet, sweet spirit in this virtual space.”

Warnock is here most Sundays in his role as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The tall red brick church sits largely empty for the livestreamed service due to coronavirus restrictions.

After a reading from the Gospel of Luke, he asks those watching to consider the women around Jesus. He speaks using a lilting sostenuto voice, elongating his words and pausing to emphasize each phrase: “I am fascinated.”