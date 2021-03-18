Biden, Harris travel to Georgia with 2022 battle ahead

President Joe Biden wraps up the first week of his “Help is Here” tour to promote pandemic relief Friday by joining Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, the state where a pair of Senate runoff wins in January gave Democrats control of Congress.

Victories by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock allowed Democrats to pass the $1.9 trillion package without Republican votes, and Biden’s trip highlights how a state he barely won in November will remain a Senate battleground in 2022, when pandemic relief could once again be an issue as Warnock runs for a full term.

Warnock’s campaign would say only that he will be in Atlanta on Friday and would not confirm whether he’ll be joining Biden and Harris. But both he and Ossoff made COVID-19 relief, especially direct payments totaling $2,000 per person, a focus of their campaigns.

“Voters want to know, do you see them? Do you recognize the pain that their families are going through?” Warnock told CQ Roll Call in a brief interview at the Capitol this week. “And as a pastor, I’ve seen firsthand the devastation this pandemic has visited upon working families. And the American Rescue Plan is a really strong response.”

Republicans say the relief package’s popularity will diminish as voters learn more about it. But Democrats are expecting the law to bolster their party in the 2022 midterms, which are historically problematic for the president’s party. And Georgia will be at the center of the fight for control of Congress.