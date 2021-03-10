Both parties gear up for midterm battle over COVID-19 relief

The sweeping COVID-19 relief bill that Democrats expect to send to Joe Biden’s desk Wednesday is not only the first major legislation of the president’s term. It could also define the 2022 midterm elections, which will be a referendum on Biden’s first two years in office.

Both parties are sending early signals that the $1.9 trillion package will be an issue next year, with Republicans launching digital ads knocking Democrats for supporting the legislation while Democrats target GOP lawmaker who voted against it.

Republicans believe voters will reject the relief bill, which the GOP describes as a liberal wish list of unnecessary spending that doesn’t address the coronavirus crisis. The measure faces a final vote in the House, scheduled for Wednesday, after passing along party lines in the Senate over the weekend. Democrats believe that Republicans’ en masse opposition to the bill will come back to haunt them in 2022, when Democrats are defending slim majorities in both House and Senate.

“We are going to be campaigning on this legislation,” Michigan’s Gary Peters, who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told reporters on a press call Monday. “And we are going to show meaningful results for people in need.”

A familiar fight

Republicans have argued that there will be political pushback to the bill, even as direct payments of up to $1,400 hit voters’ mailboxes.