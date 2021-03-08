Democrats target Johnson, Rubio for votes against COVID-19 relief package

The campaign arm of Senate Democrats is launching its first ads of the 2022 cycle with new digital spots targeting two Republicans for voting against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed the chamber Saturday along party lines.

The 30-second videos on YouTube, shared first with CQ Roll Call, knock Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Marco Rubio of Florida and are part of a “five-figure” digital effort by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

One ad features music playing as yellow and white text appears over video footage that includes health care workers and empty school hallways.

“While our communities are still suffering, Ron Johnson voted against: $1,400 direct relief checks for Wisconsinites, increasing access to vaccinations, local funding to safely reopen schools, aid for small businesses and restaurants,” the text on screen reads.

The ads are an early sign that Democrats view the relief package as a salient campaign issue, with recent national polls showing that the bill is popular. For example, some 62 percent of Americans supported the measure, according to a Feb. 25 to March 1 Monmouth University poll. And 78 percent supported the $1,400 payments, a Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 Qunnipiac University poll found.