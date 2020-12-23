Trump complicates Georgia Republicans’ COVID-19 relief message

President Donald Trump’s decision to slam the latest round of pandemic relief from Congress could complicate matters for Georgia’s two Republican senators, who were touting the aid package ahead of their runoff elections on Jan. 5.

In a video posted Tuesday night on Twitter, Trump called the massive spending bill that Congress passed Monday, which included $900 billion in pandemic relief, a “disgrace.” He said Americans should receive $2,000 in stimulus checks as opposed to the $600 included in the package.

The president’s remarks came several hours after both Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler launched new television ads highlighting their response to the coronavirus crisis. Their Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, seized on Trump’s comments, calling on the two Republicans to back increased payments.