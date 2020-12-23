Trump’s threats to massive spending bill spoil Christmas break

President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night broadside against provisions in the recently passed omnibus spending and coronavirus aid package has upended lawmakers’ normally placid winter holidays, with not one but two potential veto overrides on the docket.

Trump needs to decide Wednesday whether to formally veto the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill or sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. The timing for the catch-all tax and spending package is much more complicated, because it could fail to become law due to a pocket veto.

In a video message Tuesday, Trump called for larger direct payments to individuals than the $600 checks provided in the relief bill, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats say they agree.

Pelosi tweeted that the House could pass a bill boosting the checks’ size to $2,000 by unanimous consent on Christmas Eve during the chamber’s pro forma session. But that would require House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to agree and no other lawmaker in town to object.