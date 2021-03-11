At the Races: What the GOP isn’t attacking (yet)

“Listening” to “the deplorables”: Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg, who did polling for Bill Clinton and Nelson Mandela, discussed whether Democrats can continue to win with educated, suburban voters and chip away at the Trump-era GOP’s appeal with the white, working class in this in-depth Politico interview. In a key change, he notes, Biden has focused on responding to the concerns of Rust Belt voters Hillary Clinton turned off with her talk of “deplorables” and support for international trade agreements.

The count: $18.1 million

That’s how much was in the principal campaign accounts of the five GOP senators — Blunt, Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard C. Shelby of Alabama and Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania — who are not running for reelection next year, according to FEC disclosures through Dec. 31. Shelby had nearly $9.8 million left from his last campaign and took in no contributions, but the account still had receipts of $276,000 from interest. Portman’s cash-on-hand total was over $5 million; Blunt’s $1.7 million; and Toomey’s nearly $1.5 million. Burr, who said after he won his last term he would not seek another, had just $66,000. Under law, the senators can give the money to party committees or charity, return it to donors, or keep it in a PAC and dole out donations if the next phase of their lives involves trying to influence their colleagues.

Nathan’s notes

Nathan L. Gonzales provides a reality check about Blunt’s retirement and explains why an open Senate race doesn’t necessarily mean Missouri will become a battleground. “The location of the state and its partisan lean are more important than the open seat itself,” he reminds us.

“I’m not going to risk getting myself killed if there’s no realistic shot at winning,” said North Carolina Democrat Moe Davis, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who lost to GOP freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn last year. “If nothing changes, it’s still impossible to win here.”

Davis offered this insight, about whether he might seek a rematch with Cawthorn, to reporter Daniel Newhauser in Raw Story. Davis also told Newhauser that his social media director had quit recently after routinely having to scroll through death threats.