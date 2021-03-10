Trump’s fundraising whiplash highlights GOP’s small-donor issue

Donald Trump’s conflicting statements this week about whether Republican campaign committees can use his likeness to fundraise has underscored a broader problem facing the GOP: tapping into the grassroots donors who fueled the former president’s record-breaking campaign hauls.

“Republicans know that Trump helped them raise more money than I think they would have imagined,” said Doug Heye, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee. “Some of that money came in big checks, but a lot of it came in small-dollar donations, one at a time. To potentially have that spigot cut off should be troubling.”

Republicans have been sounding the alarm about small-dollar fundraising since the 2018 midterms, when Democrats tapped into a grassroots anti-Trump sentiment to raise eye-popping numbers, helping to fuel the blue wave that flipped the House.

After 2018, the GOP developed an online fundraising platform called WinRed to counter Democrats’ platform, ActBlue. Republican candidates saw improvements in online and grassroots donations in the 2020 election cycle but still lagged behind Democrats in many races.

In January, the congressional committees did see increases in unitemized donations, or contributions less than $200, compared to January 2019. The National Republican Congressional Committee raked in $4.3 million in small-dollar donations, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee raised $3.5 million. Both more than doubled their small-dollar hauls compared to the same point in the last election cycle.