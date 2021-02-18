At the Races: After the fist bump

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The GOP is still grappling with internal divisions following former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and Trump’s scathing rebuke of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which sets the stage for divisive primaries to come. Meanwhile, Republicans are working to turn voters’ attention to the “socialist” transformation of Washington that they hope will be their sweet spot over the next two years as they seek to regain majority control of Congress.

An early indication of the kinds of attacks we expect to see over the coming months came this week in an email blast from the campaign arm of the House Republicans.

The NRCC has been keeping tabs on Democratic “no” votes on Republican-proposed amendments to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Democrats are rushing to get to President Joe Biden’s desk by mid-March. The resulting missive read like a cue card for GOP attack ads covering topics from climate change to immigration to coronavirus-related school closures.

Expect to see more of the same as Democrats work to take advantage of Biden’s first 100 days in office to push through massive packages on infrastructure, immigration and criminal justice.