Census delays could squeeze courts’ review of House maps

States will not get the key data to draw new congressional and legislative maps until September, the Census Bureau said Friday, setting up a race to draw new maps and fight over them in court before the 2022 midterms.

The latest delay could make it difficult for states to redraw House district lines before next year’s elections and leave little time for the expected court fights to play out, experts said. The Census Bureau has run into problems with finalizing census data after the coronavirus pandemic and decisions by the Trump administration hampered last year’s count.

For the first time, the agency missed its statutory end-of-year deadline to deliver population counts that would be used to apportion the 435 House seats among the 50 states. That information is not expected until the end of April. And more detailed population and demographic data — including race and ethnicity at the local level — is now expected in September, two months later than the original July estimate.

“We are acutely aware of the difficulties that this delayed delivery of the redistricting data will cause some states,” the agency said in a statement from James Whitehorne, the head of the agency’s redistricting and voting rights data office.

That puts the squeeze on both the line-drawing process and an anticipated wave of litigation over the new maps. Courts have altered the election calendar in previous cycles — a federal judge ordered Texas to delay its primary elections by two months in 2012 while a court challenge played out. There simply might not be enough time for those court fights to play out, however, before elections are held, said Michael Li, senior counsel for New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice.