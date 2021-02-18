Census data delay adds to voting advocates’ equitable map woes

Stanford University Law Professor Nate Persily said it would be difficult for plaintiffs to make cases under the Voting Rights Act or other federal claims. Judges would have to take an active role to handle the anticipated lawsuits in time, and even then it would be difficult to get cases through the system.

"You could do it, it is just very rough. It is going to require a lot of resources in a very short time," Persily said. "The late arriving census data should not be an excuse to rush through otherwise illegal plans, and I worry that is going to be the nature of the argument from states."

Republican line-drawing

Census data projects that Texas, Florida and North Carolina will be among states to pick up seats following the release of 2020 census results, and Republicans control the line-drawing process in those states.

Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said that parties typically want to maximize their political gains with the new seats, but that can be difficult in Texas because of voting patterns there.

"If you're a white Texan, there is a very very good chance you are Republican, and if you're a Black or Latino Texan there's a very, very good chance you are a Democrat… So even when the legislature acts in ostensibly partisan terms, it can have Voting Rights Act implications in the state of Texas," Saenz said.