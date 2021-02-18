Rep. Madeleine Dean’s profile rises amid Senate buzz

Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean’s recent stint in the national spotlight as one of nine House impeachment managers has fueled more speculation that she could one day return to the Senate chamber — as a senator herself.

Some Democrats are encouraging Dean to run for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a top pickup opportunity after President Joe Biden won the state by 1 point in November. Dean is among a litany of potential Democratic candidates, with crowded primaries expected on both sides to replace retiring Republican Patrick J. Toomey.

While some were urging Dean to consider running, a spokesperson said she has not had time to do so. Along with being part of the team trying to persuade the Senate to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the rioters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, a book she and her son Harry Cunnane wrote about his struggle with opioid addiction also hits shelves this week.

“Having just completed her work in the most bipartisan impeachment in history, Rep. Dean is focused on combating COVID in tandem with the Biden administration, tackling gun violence, and revitalizing our economy. She’s also working with her son Harry to end the stigma of addiction and offer hope in recovery,” Dean spokesperson Tim Mack said.

Some Pennsylvania Democrats said the buzz around Dean is increasing, thanks in part to her role in the trial and her rising profile as she continues to make the rounds on national TV programs.