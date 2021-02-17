Impeachment is over. Now what?

ANALYSIS — Fifty-seven senators voted to convict Donald Trump of inciting insurrection, a clear majority but not the two-thirds needed to find him guilty. Still, the bipartisan coalition against Trump, both in the House and the Senate, reflects how far the former president strayed from acceptable behavior.

But impeachment is now over, and Congress will turn to legislative matters on which the two parties disagree deeply. That is likely to make compromise less likely, not more.

Politically, plenty of questions remain. Will Trump’s influence among Republicans wane, or will his political clout within the party remain high? Are we in a transition from a focus on the Republican Party to a focus on President Joe Biden and his agenda?

Trump has already promised his return to the political spotlight. He needs the crowds and the excitement, and he will want to keep alive talk about a 2024 run (even if he ultimately decides against it).

The seven Republican senators who found him guilty — and the Trump-critical speech by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after his vote — reflect both a divide in the party and the reality that most politically ambitious Republicans remain afraid of Trump or want to position themselves as his heir, should he decide against seeking the GOP presidential nomination again.