Senate votes to acquit Trump for incitement of Jan. 6 insurrection

Senate Republicans declined to convict Donald Trump on Saturday for his role in his supporters’ deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, an expected outcome for an impeachment trial that could alter congressional politics, harm Congress’ power to rein in a president and potentially enable more political violence.

The 57-43 vote, in the very chamber that most senators fled to hide only minutes before members of the violent mob sat on the rostrum and rifled through paperwork just over a month earlier, at its most basic, means the former president is not barred from another run at the presidency.

House managers — who argued that Trump spent weeks inciting anger among his supporters with false claims of a stolen election, summoned the mob to Washington and sent them to the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to finalize the presidential election — needed 17 votes from Republicans to secure the conviction.

In the end, just seven Republicans voted to convict their party’s de facto leader who is still popular among their voters. Others, such as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said they based their votes on procedural grounds — that the Senate did not have jurisdiction to convict a president who was no longer in office — and not as a judgment of Trump’s behavior.

That jurisdictional argument “provided a big loophole for a lot of senators to take that political out that they’re looking for, just to make it easier on themselves, avoid a primary,” Joshua Huder, a senior fellow at Georgetown University’s Government Affairs Institute, said.