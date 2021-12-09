House Democrats update list of members slated for 2022 help

House Democrats have updated their list of incumbents who will receive the bulk of the party’s support during the 2022 midterms, as redistricting narrows Democrats’ path to keeping the majority.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is dropping five members from Texas and Georgia from its Frontline program for vulnerable incumbents and adding Reps. Dina Titus of Nevada and Kurt Schrader of Oregon after redistricting made their seats more competitive. The changes, combined with retirement announcements, drop the number of races in which the DCCC will be defending at-risk incumbents to 26 from the 32 announced in March.

A net loss of five seats would cost House Democrats their majority next year. DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney said the party was delivering a “highly popular agenda,” has seen “record-breaking fundraising” and has opportunities to “expose Republican extremism” in districts where it will go on offense.

“House Democrats are delivering game-changing wins for the American people — crushing the pandemic to get Americans back on the job and kids back in school, making the largest investment in American infrastructure in 50 years and creating millions of good-paying jobs, and we’re on the brink of delivering universal pre-K, elder care and lower drug prices,” Maloney said.

House Democrats’ strategy of focusing their resources on defending incumbents, rather than seeking to expand their majority, remains unchanged, party strategists said.