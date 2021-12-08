Biden launches ‘Building a Better America tour’ on Kansas City trip

President Joe Biden traveled to the Kansas City area on Wednesday to kick off a newly branded tour to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law in the coming weeks.

“Our Building a Better America tour is going to give us a chance to meet people where they work … and hear what the communities that they live in, what they need — to hear firsthand and showcase our bipartisan infrastructure law, which has changed their lives for the better and came about because we worked together,” Biden said after touring a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority facility.

He also promoted the launch of Build.gov, which links to a new White House website about the infrastructure law.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the infrastructure law would help fund major projects on both sides of the Missouri River, including a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

“It will also help Kansas City’s ambitious ‘zero fare, zero emissions’ plan to reduce pollution and increase opportunity by providing free public transit and transitioning its bus fleet to electric buses,” she said.