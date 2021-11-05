House sends infrastructure bill to Biden without budget vote

Buoyed, finally, by forward movement on a larger package of President Joe Biden’s domestic priorities, the House late Friday cleared a Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill that pours billions of dollars into roads, bridges, water systems, transit and broadband.

The long-awaited House vote sends the bill, which passed the Senate in August, to Biden for his signature.

The House vote was 228-206, with 13 Republicans backing it despite GOP leadership whipping against the bill. All but six Democrats voted for the measure, despite the House not voting in tandem on the larger budget reconciliation package as progressives had demanded for months.

Instead, Democrats were forced to accept a vote to adopt the rule that sets debate parameters on the reconciliation bill as a sign of progress on that measure.

Still, “it’s a huge win,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., who argued that passage of the bipartisan bill marked progress. “This is a historic investment, not just in infrastructure, but in the infrastructure that will take us to the 21st century.”