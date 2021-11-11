At the Races: Can Democrats build on infrastructure?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Kate Ackley, Bridget Bowman and Stephanie Akin

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign Monday gives Democrats something to tout, with a year to go to the midterms. But it’s unlikely to fundamentally change the election trajectory, which right now has the majority party on shaky ground. Passing the bill was a victory, but it’ll be difficult for the administration to achieve tangible results before voters head to the polls next year, CQ Roll Call’s Jessica Wehrman writes (and discusses on the Political Theater podcast).

And there’s still lots of potential for congressional GOP aides’ favorite storyline — Democrats in disarray — when it comes to the major social spending and tax reconciliation package the House takes up next week. Still, Republicans have put on display their own infighting, especially on the infrastructure bill, and it features the GOP’s biggest wildcard for next year: former President Donald Trump.

Trump headlined an NRCC dinner this week in which he stressed that if Republicans stick together, they’ll see “a massive red wave” sweep the GOP back into power in the House. Then, he proceeded to bash the baker’s dozen of House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, saying: “No thank you goes to those in the House and Senate who voted for the Democrats’ non-infrastructure bill. … You gave Biden a victory as his poll numbers were falling off a cliff.” Keep in mind that several of those 13 House Republicans are among the party’s most vulnerable members for 2022 (think New York Reps. Nicole Malliotakis and John Katko).