Biden’s challenge: Getting infrastructure up and running

House passage of a long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill has set in motion an urgent effort to demonstrate progress on one of President Joe Biden’s signature domestic priorities in time for the 2022 midterm elections.

It’s one thing to pass a bill, say analysts. It’s another to make the bill’s impact tangible to Americans.

“The speed by which they implement this becomes of paramount political importance to the Democratic party,” said Adie Tomer, the head of the Metropolitan Infrastructure Initiative at the Brookings Institution. By October, he said, “the Democrats should be hoping for some big Ed McMahon checks and photo opportunities across the country.”

The frenzy to implement the bill began even before has Biden signed it, which he’s scheduled to do Monday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday appeared at a White House briefing to tout the impact of the newly passed bill, which reauthorizes surface transportation programs and dumps $550 billion in new spending into infrastructure within the next five years.