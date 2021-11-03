House GOP adds 13 Democrats to 2022 target list

After a bruising election night for Democrats in Virginia, the House GOP campaign arm said Wednesday it was setting its sights on a new round of incumbents in the Old Dominion and beyond.

The National Republican Congressional Committee added 13 House Democrats to its existing list of targeted races as it aims to capture the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

The committee is now targeting 70 incumbent Democrats, seeing opportunities in suburban districts that were once a stronghold for the GOP but defected to Democrats during the upheaval of Donald Trump’s presidency. It comes after Republican Glenn Youngkin beat the commonwealth’s former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, with Youngkin outperforming Trump in the state’s suburban enclaves.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a news release. “Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders, and spurred a nationwide crime wave.”