Supreme Court sounds sour on New York concealed carry law

The Supreme Court appeared ready Wednesday to strike down New York’s regime for licensing gun owners to carry a concealed weapons in public, a ruling that would for the first time expand Second Amendment rights to outside the home for self-defense.

The justices grappled more at oral argument with what such a ruling would mean for states and cities that ban guns in so-called sensitive locations where firearms pose a higher risk to public safety, and mentioned college campuses, Times Square, professional sports stadiums and subway systems.

In the case, two gun owners say the New York law is unconstitutional because it makes it almost impossible for otherwise law-abiding citizens to demonstrate a special need for self-protection before they can get a license to carry a handgun in public.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion before the end of its term at the end of June, when congressional midterm campaigns would be in full swing and gun control legislation has sharply divided Congress along partisan lines.

While the Supreme Court established a constitutional right to possess a firearm at home for self-defense in a pair of rulings more than a decade ago, the justices left little doubt Wednesday that they would rule that the right extends into public spaces.