Capitol attack could loom over Supreme Court gun case

The Supreme Court will have to wrestle with how a major gun rights case could clash with local laws that ban guns from certain places, including at protests in Washington such as Black Lives Matter and the rally before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a case set for oral argument Wednesday, two gun owners ask the justices to rule for the first time that they and other law-abiding citizens have a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside of their home for self-defense.

The duo is challenging a New York gun law that they say makes it almost impossible to demonstrate a special need for self-protection before they can get a license to carry a handgun in public — where “confrontations are most likely to occur.”

While the Supreme Court established a constitutional right to possess a firearm at home for self-defense in a pair of rulings more than a decade ago, the justices since then have not clarified whether that right extends into public spaces.

A group of Democratic members of Congress told the justices in the case that establishing such a right to carry a gun in public for self-defense would make it harder for city and state lawmakers to restrict where guns can be carried to protect public safety, such as laws against out-of-state visitors to Washington having and carrying guns.