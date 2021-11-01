Key justices skeptical of Texas abortion law structure

The Supreme Court appeared ready Monday to give abortion providers a legal pathway to stop a Texas law that effectively bans the procedure after about six weeks, in part because a polarized Congress is unlikely to clarify how it and any copycat laws could be challenged in federal courts.

Key justices aired concerns during three hours of oral argument that other states could replicate the design of the Texas law to curtail other constitutional rights recognized by the Supreme Court, such as gun rights or religious rights.

That includes Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom expressed discomfort with how the Texas law has outflanked the typical process to halt enforcement of a law while a constitutional challenge moves through the court system.

The justices have agreed to decide procedural challenges in two lawsuits from abortion providers and the Justice Department. In both cases, lower courts and the Supreme Court did not stop enforcement of the law amid concerns about how judges could order that it not be enforced.

The law has sharply reduced abortions in the state for the past two months amid the resulting legal uncertainty. Marc Hearron, the attorney who argued for the abortion providers, told the justices Monday that “to allow Texas’ scheme to stand would provide a road map for other states to abrogate any decision of this court with which they disagree.”