11 thoughts after Republicans’ big night in Virginia and New Jersey

ANALYSIS — Even though the Virginia gubernatorial race is just one race in one state (OK, commonwealth), Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory will reverberate around the country and set the early stage for the 2022 midterm elections.

Considering the next big Election Day is a year away, there will be plenty of time to digest the results from Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere. But here are a few initial takeaways.

The Democratic majorities were at risk before the Virginia result, and they’re at risk after Virginia

This would have been a main point even if Democrat Terry McAuliffe had pulled out a narrow win. Democrats have narrow majorities in the House and the Senate, and midterm elections are typically poor for the president’s party. That strong historical trend, combined with President Joe Biden’s slumping job rating, is a recipe for a good (or great) GOP year in 2022, no matter what happened this week.

Even a narrow Youngkin loss would have been good news for the GOP

The fact that Youngkin was competitive in a state Biden won handily in 2020 is positive news for the GOP. Republicans don’t need to win states or districts that Biden carried by 10 points (as he did Virginia) in order to win back the Senate and the House. The fact that Youngkin won with a bit to spare is the icing on the cake for the GOP and will just embolden Republicans.

Listen to the politicians

No matter what any political analyst or journalist says happened in the election, what matters more is what politicians and party strategists think happened in the election. Because what politicians think happened will drive their future behavior. It will be at least a few days before we know whether progressives see Tuesday’s results as a repudiation. It’s also unclear how Republicans view Donald Trump’s role in their recent success, considering Youngkin effectively kept the former president at arm’s length in the final months of the campaign. But we will be hearing a lot more about critical race theory from the GOP side over the next year.