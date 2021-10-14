At the Races: Trillion-dollar talks

“Look, we’re honored that the president is going to headline our fall dinner,” he said. “He remains the biggest draw in our party, and we’re happy he’s helping our efforts to fire Nancy Pelosi. We’re going to continue to highlight the policies of the Trump administration. They were incredibly popular, and they continue to be incredibly popular. Keep in mind, before this administration took office last January, we did not have skyrocketing prices at the pump.”

Shop talk: Alex Meyer

Meyer recently joined The Lukens Company as a senior political strategist, and he previously worked as campaign manager for Republican Latham Saddler’s 2022 Senate campaign in Georgia. In 2020, Meyer ran Republican Lisa Scheller’s campaign in Pennsylvania’s 7th District, and he served as Missouri state director for the Republican National Committee in 2018.

Starting out: Meyer was shocked to learn about the impact government can have on the economy while studying economics at Ole Miss. “I was blown away,” he said. “I went to my professor after my first lecture and I was like, ‘Seriously, it has that big of an impact?’” That professor encouraged Meyer to intern on Capitol Hill. A St. Louis, Mo., native, Meyer went on to intern for Missouri GOP Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer. “I fell in love with politics,” he said. “And when I was up on the Hill, I actually got a good taste to realize that I’m more of a campaign person than I am an official-side person. I liked the fast-paced things. Growing up, I’ve always been an athlete, so I love the winning and losing. You can’t push back the deadline.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Meyer recalled working as a regional field director for Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s hotly contested reelection campaign in 2016. “The results didn’t come in, I don’t think, until maybe 1 o’clock or midnight,” Meyer said. “And so we’re watching the presidential race, and we’re unsure what’s going to happen there. And then in our race, all the polling had us within the margin of error. And finally, when they called the race, we saw it pop up on Fox News. … It was that big first wave of accomplishment. We would put in 20-hour days for weeks and months on end. And it was all for something. … That’s what still drives me to this day, striving for that feeling again.”

Biggest campaign regret: Meyer worked as Scheller’s campaign manager in 2020, when she lost to Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Susan Wild by 4 points in the competitive 7th District. Meyer said Republicans stressed turning out their voters on Election Day, while Democrats were focused on ensuring voters returned mail ballots. “We didn’t put the effort into it that we should have,” Meyer said of the campaign’s mail ballot program. “We certainly built out a team and a plan.” Democrats, he said, “came at us a little bit harder.” Meyer noted that Republicans are known for their effective Election Day turnout operations, but there was an opportunity to bank votes early by tracking down voters who requested mail ballots and ensuring they were returned. Meyer estimated 20,000 GOP voters requested mail ballots but did not return them. “That would have been the difference between winning and losing that election,” he said. “So making sure that we track those people down and make sure that they turn in their [ballots], it’s one of the biggest regrets.”