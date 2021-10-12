House GOP campaign arm taps 32 for ‘Young Guns’ support program

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Tuesday that 32 candidates in 24 House districts have qualified for the first tier of its Young Guns recruitment and support program. The list includes more than a dozen candidates who ran and lost in 2020 and two former members, Maine’s Bruce Poliquin and Montana’s Ryan Zinke, who are attempting comebacks.

“Recruitment is very strong across the board for Republicans, and this number of candidates this early signals that,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said.

Republicans are largely on offense this cycle as they attempt to capitalize on historical midterm trends and advantages in the redistricting process to win back the House. They need a net gain of five seats to retake the majority, and traditionally the party that controls the White House loses seats during midterm elections.

The number of GOP candidates who have declared campaigns is well above the norm, McAdams said.

And that upends expectations that recruitment would be sluggish until new district lines are drawn to account for population changes in the 2020 census, a process that has been delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only four states — Oregon, Maine, Nebraska and Indiana — have finalized their new district maps for 2022 so far. Tuesday’s list includes two new districts gained in redistricting — the 2nd in Montana and the 38th in Texas.