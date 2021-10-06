Liberal-moderate rift not a factor in crowded Florida primary to succeed Alcee Hastings

The battle between progressive and moderate Democrats that’s been dominating Washington has yet to spill into the next special election for a deep-blue House seat in Florida, where a crowded field has attracted little outside spending as candidates try to reach a disengaged electorate.

Eleven Democrats and two Republicans are vying in the Nov. 2 primaries in the 20th District to replace the late Democrat Alcee L. Hastings, who died in April. Hastings won a 15th term last fall by 57 points, while President Joe Biden carried the district that spans Broward and Palm Beach counties by 55 points, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections. As a result, the Democratic nominee is expected to have a heavy advantage in the Jan. 11 special general election.

The 11 Democrats on the ballot include several high-profile current and former elected officials, who have divided the allegiances of the local political elite.

And while a handful of national Democratic groups have endorsed in the race — including 314 Action, Brand New Congress, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and Elect Democratic Women — the contest has attracted nowhere near the national attention and investment that was showered on recent special elections in heavily Democratic districts in Ohio and Louisiana.

Those races were seen as proxy wars for the Democratic divisions that have held up Biden priorities in Congress such as infrastructure and social programs. But in Florida, the Democrats running to succeed Hastings largely identify as socially progressive and have resisted opportunities to attack each other.