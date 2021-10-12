Yarmuth won’t seek reelection as Kentucky’s lone Hill Democrat

“We always shared a deep affinity for our hometown, Louisville, and a strong sense of loyalty to our constituents and neighbors. I wish John the best as he takes a step back to spend more time with his family,” he said.

Yarmuth switched parties in 1985. In Congress, he has periodically been tapped to express the Democratic viewpoint on Republican tax and spending plans and other policies. His party chose him to be the ranking Democrat on the Budget Committee in 2017, replacing Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen, who was elected to the Senate. But Yarmuth has also cultivated friendships with GOP colleagues and demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle.

He was one of the first in the Congress to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, co-sponsoring a resolution to impeach him for obstruction of justice and other charges in November 2017.

But Yarmuth attracted scorn from Democrats’ progressive wing for his reluctance to embrace calls for a single-payer health care system. Humana — one of the nation’s largest health insurers — is based in Louisville.

When he took over as Budget chairman in 2019, Yarmuth expressed optimism that divisions between liberal and moderate Democrats were not as insurmountable as some believed. But those differences ended up preventing him from even getting the support in committee to send a fiscal 2020 budget resolution to the floor, in part because of objections to trillions of dollars in tax increases the budget would have assumed in order to hold down the deficit amid spending increases.