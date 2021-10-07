At the Races: Punting isn’t just for football

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Bridget Bowman, Stephanie Akin and Kate Ackley

Whether or not it’s football season, members of Congress are experts at punting. The latest example came this week as lawmakers tried to avoid fumbling the debt limit. Senators reached an agreement to temporarily raise the borrowing limit until December, avoiding an economic catastrophe for now. Stay tuned for more negotiations and gridlock.

Speaking of negotiations and gridlock, Democrats continued to hammer out the details of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $3.5 trillion tax, social safety net and climate package, with Biden meeting virtually with House Democrats who were back home in their districts. A baker’s dozen of vulnerable lawmakers who are part of the DCCC’s Frontline program met with the president Tuesday. A Democratic aide familiar with the meeting said Biden stressed his commitment to getting both the spending package and a bipartisan infrastructure deal across the finish line, and each member was given time to discuss their priorities, according to CQ Roll Call’s Joseph Morton.

Biden also heard from another Democratic lawmaker facing a tough race who wasn’t in the meeting: Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin. She rode with Biden in his motorcade to an event in her district where the president touted his agenda. Slotkin stressed the need to pass the infrastructure deal, which was delayed last week as progressives demanded the spending package pass the Senate first. Slotkin bluntly told Biden, “I want you to go back to Washington and crack some heads and get it done,” according to Politico.