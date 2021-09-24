Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley will run for eighth term

Longtime Iowa GOP Sen. Charles E. Grassley announced early Friday morning he will run for an eighth term in the Senate, giving Republicans one fewer open-seat race to navigate in 2022.

Five Senate Republicans so far have decided not to run for reelection. Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had said he would decide whether to run or retire this fall.

“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor. I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do,” Grassley, who is known for his early morning runs, said in a statement sent at 4 a.m. CST.

“In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership,” Grassley said. “I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business.”

Grassley, who is 88 years old, was first elected to the Senate in 1980 after serving three terms in the House. But his campaign schedule demonstrated that he is not slowing down. A press release announcing his decision listed four Saturday campaign events.