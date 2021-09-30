Infrastructure uncertainty rankles vulnerable Democrats

A House vote on a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package remained uncertain Thursday, further frustrating Democrats facing competitive reelection races who are clamoring to tout the investments back home.

Democrats are defending the slimmest of majorities in both the House and Senate ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, and several incumbents facing tough races said this week that they want to see the bill pass. But that could be delayed by a standoff between moderate and progressive members.

Democrats clashed this week over whether the more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill should move in tandem with a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package covering a range of Biden administration priorities, including early childhood education and free community college as well as climate policy and expanded health insurance access. Progressives pledged to vote against the infrastructure package, raising questions about whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi would delay the vote.

“I'm frustrated by the back and forth and the politicking we see on all sides,” New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas said Wednesday as negotiations gridlocked.

“It's past the time for people to be issuing ultimatums and it's the time for people to get in a room and hash this out,” said Pappas, a Republican target in 2022.