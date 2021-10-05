Facebook whistleblower calls on Congress to rein in company over targeting of children

Senators struck a determined and bipartisan tone Tuesday in response to a Facebook whistleblower who urged Congress to slap new standards on the social media giant following bombshell revelations that the company knows its products harm young users.

The whistleblower, a former product manager at the company named Frances Haugen, told the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee that Facebook repeatedly prioritized profits over user safety as it pressed forward with a version of Instagram, which it owns, for children under 13 — despite internal research showing harm to teenage users.

“The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes because they’ve put their astronomical profits before people,” Haugen said. “Congressional action is needed. They won’t solve this crisis without your help.”

Haugen described in detail her claims that algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram can amplify harmful content, like posts encouraging girls not to eat, based on comparatively harmless interests.

“Facebook knows that its amplification algorithms, things like engagement-based ranking on Instagram, can lead children from very innocuous topics like healthy recipes … to anorexia over a very short period of time,” she said.