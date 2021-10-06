Jitters rising, K Street eyes new involvement in debt limit impasse

Business groups and corporate interests are quietly weighing whether they should invest their lobbying capital to urge Senate Republicans to end the standoff with Democrats and pass an increase or suspension of the debt limit.

The discussions come as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — an obvious group to take the lead on such an effort — finds itself on the outs with key congressional Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer plans to try Wednesday to limit debate on a House-passed measure to suspend the debt ceiling, an effort that would require at least 10 GOP votes. Senate Republicans have said Democrats will have to go it alone on raising or suspending the debt limit, and they have the backing of conservative groups.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen says breaching the debt limit, which could happen as soon as Oct. 18, would have disastrous economic consequences since the U.S. wouldn’t be able to pay all its bills on time.

“I don’t believe Republicans will be irresponsible enough to stand in the way,” President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday in Michigan, where he pitched his economic agenda.