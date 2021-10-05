Senate Democrats weigh ‘nuking’ filibuster for debt limit bill



Senate Democrats appear increasingly ready to consider an exemption from the chamber’s filibuster rules to prevent a debt ceiling breach amid a stalemate with Republicans.

“Oh, I think that’s a real possibility,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday night at the White House after returning from a trip to Michigan.

At their closed-door policy lunch Tuesday, the caucus discussed potentially changing the rules to lower the cloture threshold to a simple majority in order to suspend the debt limit. That option gained momentum as senators maintained that they would not use the budget reconciliation process to pass a filibuster-proof debt ceiling increase given the length and complexity involved.

“We’re not doing it on reconciliation,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said after the caucus lunch. When asked about changing the filibuster rules, however, Kaine wasn’t as adamant. “Talk to leadership," he said. "But we're resolved that we're not going to allow the United States to default."

Other Democrats sounded like they were warming to the idea.