Potential fallback for debt ceiling fraught with complications

ANALYSIS — Democratic leaders for weeks have denied they would potentially dust off the budget reconciliation process once again as a last resort to lift the statutory debt ceiling with a simple majority vote if they can't find at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate.

Republicans, however, would like nothing more than for Democrats to carry the burden of raising the debt limit on their own, without GOP help. Because of the Senate’s arcane budget rules, a reconciliation bill would need to raise the debt ceiling to a specific dollar amount, rather than simply suspend it until a later date, which is considered a less politically fraught vote.

All the more reason Democrats don’t want to give Republicans the satisfaction of being able to use such a vote in midterm campaign ads, and they’ve been hammering home that the debt limit is a shared, bipartisan responsibility.

[House passes stopgap funding, debt ceiling suspension bill]

But if there’s no other option available, reopening the fiscal 2022 budget resolution to add debt limit language is possible. It’s just complicated, it’s not clear the Senate parliamentarian would allow it, and time is short with estimates that the Treasury Department could run out of funds to meet U.S. financial commitments within weeks.