Democrats remove Iron Dome funds from stopgap spending bill

Democratic leaders agreed to strike aid for Israel's missile defense program that had been delaying House consideration of stopgap funding legislation Tuesday, after progressive Democrats who've opposed Israel's military operations in the Palestinian territories lodged objections to including the money in the must-pass spending bill.

The earlier version of stopgap funding legislation would have provided the Israeli government with $1 billion for its Iron Dome missile defense system "to counter short-range rocket threats," a response to attacks on Jerusalem by Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip over a 12-day period in May.

Sources familiar with the discussions later said the Iron Dome funds, included in response to a June request from the Israeli government that the Biden administration endorsed, would have to come out of the continuing resolution.

"A group of progressives communicated to leadership that they wouldn’t be able to support the CR if the $1 billion in additional funding for the Iron Dome wasn’t taken out," said a House Democratic aide who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., later released a revised stopgap bill with the Iron Dome funding dropped, plus a few other technical changes. An Appropriations Committee spokesperson said the money would instead be added to the final fiscal 2022 Defense spending bill, once that's finalized later this year.